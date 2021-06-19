‘You sacrificed alot for us’ – Actress, Funke Akindele celebrates her mum

Actress, Funke Akindele is celebrating her mum on her birthday today and she has taken to Instagram to eulogize her.

According to Funke, her mum sacrificed a lot for her and her siblings and she is grateful for that.

Speaking further, the Jenifa crooner said that her mum has been very supportive of her career and she loves her so much.

Sharing videos of her mum celebrating her birthday, the mother of two wrote;

“My darling Mother, thank you for all do. Mum, you sacrificed a lot to give us the best. Your support towards my career has been overwhelming. Thank you, mummy!! I love you so much! The Lord will strengthen you in Jesus name! Agba yin a dale ma… Happy Birthday sweet mummy!!”