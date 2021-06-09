You will never give birth in this life – Seyi Shay reveals more curses Tiwa Savage hurled at her (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

The fight between Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay lingers on as The Voice judge in a phone call put out by Pulse revealed parts of the fight that was not made privy to the public in the video leaked online.

Seyi Shay narrated that contrary to what was recorded in the video, she and Tiwa had exchanged pleasantries long before the outbursts. According to her, when she walked into the saloon, she felt a tense atmosphere as wandering eyes could not stop staring at her and Tiwa Savage. She then mustered the courage to say hi to Tiwa Savage in order to quell the tension in the air. From there on, the free-for-all session began.

Listen to her narration in two parts below:

