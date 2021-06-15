TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Entertainment
By Shalom

Chioma Rowland, babymama to popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke has assured fans that they will surely reap the fruits of their actions.

The mother of one in a recent Instagram post, advised her fans to keep on doing good to people as one day, the rewards of their actions will certainly come.

She further advised her fans to do things with a pure heart and act with kindness, leaving the rest for God Almighty because he is all knowing.

“All the good you’ve done, no matter how small, will come back to you. So don’t despair but give generously. Act with kindness. It’s contagious. Do things with a pure heart and leave the rest to Almighty. He’s all knowing”, Chioma said.

