28-year-old footballer, Ahmed Musa marries for the third time

Entertainment
By Shalom

28-year-old Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa, has reportedly tied the knot for the third time with his beautiful wife.

According to InsideArewa, the footballer got married to his new wife in a secret ceremony on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Recall that his marriage with his first wife, Jamila, ended in 2017. He then took another wife, Juliet, in 2017 and they have been together since then. His recent marriage to Mariam now officially makes her his second wife.

Ahmed Musa and his other wife, Juliet Ejue recently announced the arrival of their 2nd child together, a son.

The 27 year old is the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

See photos below;


