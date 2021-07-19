Nigerians have dragged popular therapist, Jaruma after her video with actress Regina Daniels surfaced online.

In the video, Jaruma was heard complementing Regina Daniels for not allowing hate comments get to her.

Regina Daniels said nothing penetrates her skin, no matter whatever it is. According to Regina, she has developed a thick skin for insults and no insult can ever get to her or make her feel bad.

Regina further disclosed that she got her thick skin from her mother because her mother doesn’t care what people say about her.

Jaruma in her response, said she wants to be like Regina who cares less about what people say.

However, Nigerians left the main gist and focused on Jaruma’s backside which they claimed looks so weird and abnormal.

See comments below;