“Stop waiting for government jobs, start small like Obi Cubana” – Abdulkareem advises youths

Entertainment
By Shalom

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello’s aide, Prince Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi has advised Nigerian youths to start their own businesses.

Taking to Facebook, the Special Adviser to Kogi State Governor on Multilateral, Donor Agencies and Special Projects and Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, advised the youths to start something small while waiting for big job offers.

He noted that Government cannot employ all graduates so starting small just like billionaire Obi Cubana can also yield good results in the long run. He also suggested for some youths to look into learning a trade that can yield income.

In his words,

“Stop waiting 4govt jobs. Govt can never employ all graduates. Learn trade &start business. Start small like Obi. U will succeed”.

