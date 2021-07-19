TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has celebrated herself on social media as she turns 50 years old today.

The veteran actress while sharing photos of herself, expressed her gratitude to God for his love and faithfulness.

She wrote;

“Utterly grateful for another year. Kinetic K8. #OluwaIsInvolved
He alone is my source and I am truly thankful!! Where would I be without His mercy???All that I am and all that I hope for is in God!!Thank you Father….❤💃🎂🥂🍾

Never would have made it this far without the King of Kings…🙏 The laughter and joy in my life testifies of His goodness and mercy over me…..I am highly favoured!!This I know.

Who am I that thou art mindful of me??
My glory and the lifter up of my head🙏
Not that I am perfect O Lord but that you favoured me and the enemy did not triumph over me…. Alleluia🙏”



