8 years after, actress, Mary Njoku shares amazing birth story of her first child

By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has shared an amazing birth story of her first child on his 8th birthday today,

According to Mary, her son’s birth was not an easy one and he came out via caesarian section.

This she said was because he was not in the right position in the stomach and there was no way he could come out with his legs.

Sharing photos of the celebrant, the excited mum wrote;

“At this time, exactly 8yrs ago, I was in labour. Lying down on a hospital bed, waiting impatiently for this special son of mine. He was hanging on to the umbilical cord, prepared to come out with his legs. I guess his Igbo head was too big…..We were told it had to be a CS. @jasonnjoku was fine. I was scared. My mum entered prayer mode, Quoting the ‘Hebrew’ woman line from the Bible. The good doctor reassured us that it’s the safe way to birth. And it is. The smile you wear when you know Mary &Jason Njoku are your parents #[email protected]

