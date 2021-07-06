Actor, RMD sets internet on fire with his breathtaking 60th birthday photos

Ace Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD has set the internet on fire with his breathtaking 60th birthday photos.

Recall that RMD recently talked about how much he looked forward to hitting age 60 because none of his parents attained that age before they died.

“None of my parents lived to be 60, so life for me is just about to get started. My mum died at 59, my dad at 58″ the veteran said.

In a bid to celebrate his big day, the Sugar Daddy as he is mostly called flooded social media with amazing photos of himself.

Captioning the photos, RMD wrote;

“Finally… It’s dawn… And it’s my birthday… What an incredible journey… This has been… Yet I won’t tire

Just super grateful… And thankful… Life like a Nollywood movie… To God be the glory!”

See some of the photos below;