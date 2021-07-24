Actress, Clarion Chukwurah celebrates 57th birthday with half naked photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran actress, Clarion Chukwurah is celebrating her 57th birthday today and she has flooded Instagram with half-naked photos of herself.

Captioning the photos, Clarion talked about the complex reality of what has become of the country Nigeria, with diverse cultural and ethnic groups yet look confused to the rest of the world in diversity.

In her words;

“I AM NIGERIA🇳🇬…with My Myriad of Culture And Ethnic Groups.. Sometimes, I look Confused To The Rest of The World In My Diversity, Outdated and Uncivilized with Customs Steeped in Tradition… Still, They Were Attracted To My Many Blessings.

SMH, I Used To Be Called The Giant Of Africa, The Land of Black Gold, Fighting and Winning Battles For My African Kin, Commanding Respect! Now, on Wobbly Legs, I Say, I AM UNBREAKABLE!
Cameroon has taken from Me, Ghana has lived in Me, Togo has worked in Me, Lebanon has traded in Me, Niger has overflooded Me, South African Liberty benefitted from Me, My Borders have been left open to Exploiters for as long as I can remember.

My Values have sunk into the Pit; But, My Sons and Daughters Have Built The World. And, Though I Suffer Endlessly from Headaches And Stomach Pains inflicted by Poisonous Elements within Myself, I REMAIN STANDING!!!
Sadly, It has dawned on Me, that I Am Falling, Stripped And Begging for Respect…. I Need Mercy to Uphold Me, Hope to Clothe Me, Restoration to bring back My GLORY ; So I Can Still Say That I AM Strong.

In My Diversity And I Can Again Be Called The Giant Of Africa BECAUSE GOD IS IN THE MIDST OF ME. MY NAME IS CLARION CHUKWURAH, TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY….I AM A NIGERIAN🇳🇬 AND I SAY I AM UNBREAKABLE.

BY GRACE I WILL BE RESTORED. TO GOD BE ALL THE GLORY. THANK YOU, LORD! AMEN
Inspiration : Holy Spirit”

See the photos below;

 

