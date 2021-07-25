TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money…

Actress, Etinosa becomes a landlady in Lagos as she splashed millions on a Mansion

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Etinosa as she joins the league of landladies in Lagos.

This comes after the excited mother of one took to her official Instagram page to share the good news of her new house.

According to Etinosa, she is grateful to God for giving her a child and a house she prayed for even though it has not been easy for her.

READ ALSO

Few hours after resuming Nollywood, Tonto Dikeh cries out of…

Actress, Clarion Chukwurah celebrates 57th birthday with…

Sharing photos and videos of the new apartment, Etinosa wrote;

“Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven’t been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all cc @kaparealty
#LagosLandlady #FromSkitToReality #MamaChristabel #YummyMummy #Engineer #Filmmaker #EdoOdion”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

BBNaija 2021: Check Out The Profile Of All The Season 6 Guys

Fans react as Adesua Etomi finally shares video from her baby shower

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

Meet the first BBNAija Shine your eyes housemate, Boma Akpore

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

Actress, Etinosa becomes a landlady in Lagos as she splashed millions on a…

Few hours after resuming Nollywood, Tonto Dikeh cries out of frustration, says…

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

BBNaija 2021: Housemate Yerins Called Out For Borrowing Money From A Lady…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More