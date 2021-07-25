Actress, Etinosa becomes a landlady in Lagos as she splashes millions on a Mansion

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress, Etinosa as she joins the league of landladies in Lagos.

This comes after the excited mother of one took to her official Instagram page to share the good news of her new house.

According to Etinosa, she is grateful to God for giving her a child and a house she prayed for even though it has not been easy for her.

Sharing photos and videos of the new apartment, Etinosa wrote;

“Today I am grateful for so many things. I prayed for a child and a home few years ago. Things haven’t been so easy but today it is a reality. Join me celebrate as I count my blessings. God bless us all cc @kaparealty

#LagosLandlady #FromSkitToReality #MamaChristabel #YummyMummy #Engineer #Filmmaker #EdoOdion”