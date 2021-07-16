Actress Iyabo Ojo reacts as herbalist who said she will die over Baba Ijesha’s case, dies

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to reports that a herbalist has passed away, days after saying she would die for getting involved in Baba Ijesha’s case.

Reports gathered that the herbalist died earlier today, 16th July.

Iyabo Ojo, in her response declared that if God is for her, nobody can be against her.

“If God be for me, who can be against me? Nobody”, She wrote.

The elderly herbalist in his proclamation said she will suffer and d!e over the Baba Ijesha r*pe saga.

However, Iyabo Ojo noted that anyone planning any evil against her is only wasting time because only God has the power to take her life.

“Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, i need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time.

Please take note!!! only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life @ his appointed time & him alone will take all the glory when that time comes & until then, you all are wasting your evil time…

I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can i ever be silence from speaking the truth,

Only the truth shall set you free..

Also, Never forget, One with God is a majority 💪🏾

My faith in God is solid & it can never be broken or shaken✊🏾

Moreover, We all will die one day and has it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment: so why shall I fear death 🤷🏼‍♀️”, Iyabo wrote.