Actress, Iyabo Ojo tenders unreserved apology to TAMPAN over her suspension

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational actress, Iyabo Ojo has tendered an unreserved apology to TAMPAN following her suspension from the Nollywood industry.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing were suspended by the association over their recent controversies on social media.

The suspension was announced during a press briefing in Lagos on Saturday, June 26 the association of moviemakers (tampan) said it would not entertain any form of disrespect by both actresses who tried to drag the association in the mud.

Jide Kosoko in his speech revealed that neither Nkechi Blessing nor Iyabo Ojo is members of Tampan and as such cannot be suspended.  However, if as practitioners they engage in activities that drag the name of the union to mud, the union will work against them.

The mother of two has however swallowed her pride and tendered an apology to the association.

In her words;

“I would like to say a very big thank you to @esabodofficialpage … God bless you ma, Agba yin a dale … I so much appreciate you, mama, & Love you… First & foremost I want to say a very BIG thank you to my God almighty, all mercifully, I love you Lord & I thank you for your constant protection, provision and guidance over me & my family. I’m forever grateful… I will also want to use this opportunity to say a very BIG thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love & support … honestly I’m so overwhelmed & humbled, I will never take it for granted…

To an able & ever-humble president of Tampan… @mrlatin1510 thank you very much, sir…

Our big daddies @adebayo.salami @princejidekosoko @realyinkaquadri on behalf of @nkechiblessingsunday my darling aburo & my humble self, we apologise to you sir we’re sorry for getting you upset, you’re our elders & leaders, we respect you, we’re humbled before you, we will forever appreciate you & honour you… it’s all Peace & Love”

Via Instagram
