Actress, Linda Osifo celebrates 30th Birthday with amazing photos

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo is celebrating her 30th birthday today and she has blessed her fans with amazing photos of herself.

Captioning the photos, Linda gave thanks to her creator for bringing her this far in life.

In her words;

“Wow. So it’s my 30th birthday today!! Like WOOOOWW. Oh, sweet God. I can’t wait to tell the world more about who I am. I’m a very simple girl. I’m an elegant woman. I’m a glamorous actress. But in all, I’m just Linda Osifo, a lady with massive bold dreams.

Today, I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty my creator for bringing me this far in my journey of life.

All I need today is prayers and more prayers because that is what truly works. For the first time, I’ll be flooding your timeline back to back. Oh yes, I’m 30!! You deserve to see the best of my personalities.

God is truly my greatest!! #BeautifulLindaAt30 #LindaOsifo #HAPPYBIRTHDAYTOME”

