TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

Actress, Linda Osifo celebrates 30th Birthday with amazing photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo is celebrating her 30th birthday today and she has blessed her fans with amazing photos of herself.

Captioning the photos, Linda gave thanks to her creator for bringing her this far in life.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Photos from actress, Chacha Eke’s baby dedication

Actress, Etinosa becomes a landlady in Lagos as she splashes…

“Wow. So it’s my 30th birthday today!! Like WOOOOWW. Oh, sweet God. I can’t wait to tell the world more about who I am. I’m a very simple girl. I’m an elegant woman. I’m a glamorous actress. But in all, I’m just Linda Osifo, a lady with massive bold dreams.

Today, I’m extremely grateful to God Almighty my creator for bringing me this far in my journey of life.

All I need today is prayers and more prayers because that is what truly works. For the first time, I’ll be flooding your timeline back to back. Oh yes, I’m 30!! You deserve to see the best of my personalities.

God is truly my greatest!! #BeautifulLindaAt30 #LindaOsifo #HAPPYBIRTHDAYTOME”

See the photos below;

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Linda Osifo celebrates 30th Birthday with amazing photos

Moment BBNaija housemate, Jackie B pranked her son with fake poop in the toilet…

Two smart people cannot fall in love, one person must be an idiot and overlook…

“Money Is Good In This Life”- Actress Bisola Says As She Enters A Private Jet…

#BBNaija: “When I first saw you, I was like who is this Mami water?”…

Comedian Bovi shares emotional story as he celebrates grandmother’s 81st…

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More