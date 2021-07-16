TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe has taken to Instagram to show off the wads of dollar and naira notes which she got on her birthday.

The mother of one threw a lavish dinner party to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her guests made money rain at the event.

Mimi took to her Instagram page to show off the wads of dollars and nairas in different denominations, and expressed her love for her fans and friends who made her feel special.

Showing off the wads of cash in a video, she wrote,

“Last night was turnt up.. money rain .dollar bath!!!. my people .. i too love una .. thank you very much !!!! let me wake up first before i start to post .. but first go check my story oh… 🙌🙌🙌🙌😫 #july14”.

