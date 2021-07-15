Actress, Moyo Lawal shares horrible encounter with policemen

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat
Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has taken to her official Instagram page to share her horrible encounter with a police officer.

According to the curvy actress, the policemen in Lagos almost took her car away to their station without her consent and for reasons best known to them.

Moyo said they got involved in an accident on her way back from a party and then the police tried to drive her car away.

Read all she wrote below;

“Meanwhile, Police people almost carried my car without me inside to the police station this morning oooh… If not for an accident that happened in front of us and a very nice gentleman that stopped to help us.. I will still got out by force or fire….

Meanwhile, the police people cursed the man who helped us oooh (like literally swore with his mother in the village) ……… ….. ….. then the truck involved in the accident they didn’t do anything ….. the jeep that caused the accident sef … they didn’t even bother chasing ,, P.s all this things trying to change my mind from going out , I no gree .. I must go … Then , ok bye … let me go face work …. ………. …… See ya later … Wait!!! You want videos abi? Uuuuum?

Via Instagram
