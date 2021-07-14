TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she…

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans…

Actress, Uche Elendu shuts down internet with her birthday photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has shut down the internet with her amazing and gorgeous birthday photos.

Captioning the birthday photos, Uche wrote;

“Happy Birthday to Me. I am Specially grateful to God for not letting me down, despite the struggle, We Won!! Shut Up!! Are you God??? I am BLESSED beyond your understanding. God did it! What God cannot do does not exist!!!!”

READ ALSO

Nkechi Blessing breaks silence on alleged N100k debt

Nkechi Blessing called out over N100k debt

Uche is one of the most consistent faces in the Nigerian movie industry from her debut in 2001 up until 2010 when she took a break from the Nigerian entertainment industry.

See the photos below;

Reacting to the photos;

@adaoraukoh wrote “A queen and a half HBD”

@empressnjamah wrote “So beautiful happy cake day sugar”

@mizz_chimamaka wrote “Awwwwwwww You look so Hot Extremely Gorgeous”

@killercurvescameroon wrote “Break the internet mommy “

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

Soldier reportedly kills girlfriend he sent to school after she refused to marry…

‘She was shy to breastfeed her baby’ – Fans react to never…

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Anita Joseph shares video kissing her husband as he sets to travel for work

Davido fulfills promise to Obama DMW’s son, secures him a job

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Uche Elendu shuts down internet with her birthday photos

Nkechi Blessing breaks silence on alleged N100k debt

BBNaija host, Ebuka’s wife eulogizes him on his birthday

Nkechi Blessing called out over N100k debt

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

DaddyGoals: Kizz Daniel melts hearts as he shares bonding time with twin babies

It was your choice to suffer with a broke man, I refuse to be like you –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More