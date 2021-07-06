Actress, Uche Ogbodo celebrates her ‘little bunny’ at 1 month

Actress, Uche Ogbodo is celebrating the birth of her little bunny today, the 6th of July.

Recall that a month ago, Uche announced the birth of her little girl to her young lover, Bobby Marris.

She wrote;

“Our Bunny is here, Born 8-6-2021. Weight 3kg. My Bunny is finally here. I am So excited. It’s been an excellently fulfilling Journey, Mother & Child are Perfectly Fine. Thank you all for your good Wishes & Prayers.”

Four weeks after, the excited mum has decided to celebrate her baby.

According to Uche, the little one brought so much Sunshine to her life.

Sharing a video of her baby, Lumina, Uche wrote;

Hey Everyone My Bunny @luminamaris is 1month Today… Happy 1 month on Earth my Beautiful, you brought Me So much Sunshine just like your Big Sister @mildredshine Love you Both Sooo much. Pls go to her Page @luminamaris and wish her Happy Birthday”

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQ-2PryJBBO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link