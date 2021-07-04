Actress, Uche Ogbodo under fire for mocking married women going through marital crisis

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has been under fire over a post she made on Instagram to mock married women who are going through marital crises and have refused to leave.

According to Uche, some women are not happy in their marriages but they can not leave because of reasons best known to them.

The mother of two decided to ask if poverty is what is making these women stay back in their rubbish marriages.

‘Words can’t express how I feel’ –…

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday…

In her words;

“A lot of people are in rubbish marriages with zero happiness ooo! Abeg I want to ask? Did they cajole you into it? Or you fell into it with your eyes Shut! Abi nah poverty push you into a joyless marriage? Wake up now!”

Reacting to this;

@kate_e_bassey wrote “It’s easier to blab now because you are still posting your “supportive lover”. Sha don’t come back her to tell us otherwise”

@kv_by_kelvin_ wrote: You shouldn’t be having this conversation Boo. You’re not a perfect situation as well. Same way you want others to mind their business as to regards your situation? Is the same energy you should apply with others. It’s that simple really”

@oly2cute wrote: Uche doesn’t hv any moral justification to say this! stop justify baby mama status

@useful4ever wrote: Small happiness wey u get , wey be say u suppose dey hide am, u dey cast am, abeg rest

Via Instagram
