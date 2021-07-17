Adesua Etomi pens down tribute to her bestfriend, Linda Ejiofor

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Adesua Etomi took to her official Instagram page to pen down a tribute to her best friend, Linda Ejiofor on her birthday today.

According to Adesua, she is grateful to God for keeping her friend and also for making her happy always,.

Speaking further, the mother of one said that one of the things she loves is to see her friend happy and she is glad that she is always happy.

Via Instagram
