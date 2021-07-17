Adesua Etomi pens down tribute to her bestfriend, Linda Ejiofor

Actress, Adesua Etomi took to her official Instagram page to pen down a tribute to her best friend, Linda Ejiofor on her birthday today.

According to Adesua, she is grateful to God for keeping her friend and also for making her happy always,.

Speaking further, the mother of one said that one of the things she loves is to see her friend happy and she is glad that she is always happy.

“Ihu.Tomato Jos. Finest. Yellownin. Keon’s mumm. Ibros wifey. Sweet babe. Just see how you’re shining. How you’re glowing from the inside out. I love to see it. We love to see it. To see you win. To see you happy. To see you conquer new territories and to do it with such grace.

So incredibly grateful to God for your life. So thankful to see his hand in every area of your life. So happy to see you happy. May the Lord continue to give you countless reasons to smile. May he bless the work of your hands. May he keep and sustain you. May he provide for you according to his riches in glory.”