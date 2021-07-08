Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his mother more than she loves him

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo and her son, Matthew have stirred emotions on social media after their adorable video surfaced online.

In the video which was shared by the proud mom, the duo were seen arguing over who loves each other more.

While Uche told her little boy that she loves him, he insisted that he loved her more as he explained how massive his love for her has gotten.

Sharing the adorable video Uche Jombo wrote,

“Even I LOVE YOU is a competition for Matthew 😂 sometimes when you are out there hustling and working hard!!! Remind yourself the ‘WHY’ this is mine!!!”

Watch video below;

Reacting to the beautiful video, Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh wrote, “No be small love this boy love you oo🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

Actress, Mary Njoku wrote, “Abeg let am win o! One hundred billion o!!❤️❤️😂”.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele wrote, “Adorable. He’s so cute and grown. Abeg make he come teach me correct phonetics 😂😂”.