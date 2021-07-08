TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

‘Taboo’ – Actress, Queen Wokoma under fire as…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his mother more than she loves him

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Uche Jumbo and her son, Matthew have stirred emotions on social media after their adorable video surfaced online.

In the video which was shared by the proud mom, the duo were seen arguing over who loves each other more.

READ ALSO

“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress…

“It’s been 20years of being in your faces”…

While Uche told her little boy that she loves him, he insisted that he loved her more as he explained how massive his love for her has gotten.

Sharing the adorable video Uche Jombo wrote,

“Even I LOVE YOU is a competition for Matthew 😂 sometimes when you are out there hustling and working hard!!! Remind yourself the ‘WHY’ this is mine!!!”

Watch video below;

Reacting to the beautiful video, Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh wrote, “No be small love this boy love you oo🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂😂”.

Actress, Mary Njoku wrote, “Abeg let am win o! One hundred billion o!!❤️❤️😂”.

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele wrote, “Adorable. He’s so cute and grown. Abeg make he come teach me correct phonetics 😂😂”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far” – UNIBEN student…

“Nobody should ask me to do PHD o” – Comedienne, Mummy Wa warns fans…

I keep to myself a lot because I don’t want to go to jail — Singer Temmie Ovwasa

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

“From street hawker to master’s degree holder” – Actress Abiola Adebayo…

“It’s been 20years of being in your faces” – Actress Ini…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More