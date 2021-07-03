TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

This is how you know I am dating a billionaire – Bobrisky brags…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian disk jockey, Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shown off her ‘new boyfriend’.

The daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola recently talked about the heartbreaks she faced, and how she was dumped by Davido’s manager, Asa Asika because she “f*cked up”.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy opens up on dating IG comedian, Broda Shaggy

‘It was magical’-DJ Cuppy shares what it felt…

Cuppy also disclosed that she also dated some other younger guys, but their relationship didn’t work out in the end.

Apparently, it seems the DJ has given up on having a human as her boyfriend as she recently took to her social media timeline to share photos of herself and a teddy bear.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, DJ Cuppy told her fans that the teddy is her ‘new boyfriend’.

DJ Cuppy who shared the photo wrote, “Meet my NEW BOYFRIEND “Jack”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Special Spesh reveals Davido’s condition after Obama DMW’s death…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Nigerians react to reports that Obama DMW allegedly faked his own death

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Nigerian movie Industry mourns as popular actress dies

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

Super TV CEO: Why Chidinma Ojukwu has not been taken to court

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More