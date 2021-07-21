TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian therapist, Angela Nwosu has received a brand new SUV from her husband, Austin, as a push gift for giving birth to their daughter.

Angela Nwosu and her husband welcomed their first child days ago following series of tantrums and name calling from people who referred to her as a barren woman.

Taking to Facebook to flaunt her brand new car, Angela Nwosu wrote;

“Check out my push gift na, choiii. See car. Brand new 2021 tear rubber, straight from the company. This one enter me o. My husband don burst my head. My body dey maaa jijijiji 💃💃💃
#angienation. Udo!”

Fans and well wishers have taken to different social media platforms to celebrate with her on the birth of her daughter and the arrival of her new whip.

