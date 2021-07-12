TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO –…

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound…

Anita Joseph calls out her husband, Mc Fish for attempting to seize her phone

Entertainment
By Shalom

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has called out her husband, Mc Fish for trying to seize her phone.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actress called out her husband for trying to seize her phone over her addiction to a romantic photo of two lovers.

Anita Joseph shared a photo of two lovers cuddling themselves, and in her caption, she said her husband has been trying to seize her phone because of her love for the photo.

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph pays Uche Ogbodo and new born baby a visit at…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that…

“My hubby is about to seize my phone. He said I’m getting too obsessed with this photos”, she wrote.

Anita Joseph and her husband have been trending on several occasions on social media due to their public display of affection for each other.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of Late Super TV CEO Demands N1billion (Read full story)

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO – Chidimma Ojukwu

‘It’s God’s plan for me’ – Sound Sultan’s…

Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

After dropping out because of Davido, Chioma returns back to school

Grieving wife of late Sound Sultan breaks down in tears as she lays her head on…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Anita Joseph calls out her husband, Mc Fish for attempting to seize her phone

Moment Regina Daniels screamed at her brothers for touching her backside while…

“He Is Just Different, No Talking Just Action” – Nigerians react as Olamide…

Your Transition Is Troublesome – AY Comedian Pens Down Emotional Tribute For…

Masquerade Spotted Dancing Inside A Catholic Church

Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not…

Story teller, the version don reach 5 – Daddy Freeze reacts as Chidimma…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More