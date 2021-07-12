Anita Joseph calls out her husband, Mc Fish for attempting to seize her phone

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has called out her husband, Mc Fish for trying to seize her phone.

In a recent post on Instagram, the actress called out her husband for trying to seize her phone over her addiction to a romantic photo of two lovers.

Anita Joseph shared a photo of two lovers cuddling themselves, and in her caption, she said her husband has been trying to seize her phone because of her love for the photo.

“My hubby is about to seize my phone. He said I’m getting too obsessed with this photos”, she wrote.

Anita Joseph and her husband have been trending on several occasions on social media due to their public display of affection for each other.