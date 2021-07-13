Anita Joseph replies those dragging her for publicly showing affection for husband

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has replied Nigerians who have been trolling her over her public display of affection towards her husband, MC Fish.

Hours ago, Anita shared a video of herself praying for her husband who was set to go on a trip to an undisclosed location.

Anita disclosed that her husband was travelling for a job and she was feeling awkward about it so she decided to commit his journey in the hands of the lord, in prayer.

She was also seen in the video kissing her husband passionately while wishing him journey mercies.

Reacting to her post, a follower accused her of showing fake love. He noted that women who truly pray for their husbands do it in their closets and not put it out for the world to see.

