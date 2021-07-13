TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Curvy actress, Anita Joseph has shared an intimate of video of herself kissing her husband, MC Fish as he sets to travel for work.

Sharing the video via IG, Anita Joseph explained that her husband was travelling this morning but she was feeling awkward so she decided to commit his journey in the hands of the lord, in prayer.

After the prayer session, the power couple passionately kissed as they reiterated their love for each other.

This is coming after the actress called out MC Fish for trying to seize her phone. According to Anita, she got so addicted with the romantic photo of a couple, and her hubby got jealous about it and attempted to seize her phone.

