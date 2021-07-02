TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

Why I had disagreement with Wizkid after we shot…

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid – Erica cries out (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Disqualified housemate of BBNaija lockdown season, Erica Nlewedim says she feels stupid whenever she looks at Laycon’s face.

According to Erica, looking at Laycon reminds her of how she was so stupid to trust him in the house, and how she even said he was best thing that happened to her.

Recall, the duo were very good friends during their time in the lockdown house. However, their friendship hit the rocks after a major misunderstanding which turned out to be the reason for Erica’s disqualification.

READ ALSO

Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s…

Erica, during the reunion noted that she took back her apology to Laycon after she left the house and saw clips of the annoying things he said about her.

She added that whenever she looks at his face, she feels very stupid for trusting him at a point in her life.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Footballer, Ahmed Musa and wife, Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid – Erica cries out…

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, releases photos of military grade weapons,…

“Is there anything I can do right?” – BBNaija’s Lucy…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians drag BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More