Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim Iyke’s response to man who called him ‘short’

Popular Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke recently dished out a savage response to a troll who referred to him as a short man.

The drama started after Jim Iyke shared photos from his media rounds and a troll identified as dbullofficial referred to him as a “short man”.

“So Jim is short”, the troll wrote with laugh emojis.

Jim Iyke in his response, dragged the troll to filth and extended the insult to his family members.

“Your mother and sister might disagree if you know what I did to the sl.uts”, Jim Iyke replied.

Reacting to this, Nigerians dragged the troll for leaving other celebrities to troll somebody like Jim Iyke who is well known for his “sharp mouth”.

