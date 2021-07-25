TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler- White Money Brags (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2021
By San

While the 11 male contestants were bonding after their unveiling last night, White Money told his fellow contestants that he is a hustler who lives at Ojuelegba and everybody in the community including children knows him.

According to him, anyone who doesn’t know him in Ojuelegba is probably a new resident in the area. He noted that what made him popular was his fashion and hairstyle.

White Money was the 6th housemate who was unveiled on the show and Nigerians have started talking about him in various platforms as some of them have likened him to  Kiddwaya from the previous edition.

Watch the video below;

