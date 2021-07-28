TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She…

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2021
By San

The first argument of the BBnaija 2021 has ensued between Liquor Rose and Angela during a games night session last night.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the housemates trying to keep Angel and Liquor Rose away from each other after an argument busted out while they were playing a game.

A few words were exchanged but peace and order was restored as the housemates called for the game to continue.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija…

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, A funny video of one of the BBNaija 2021 housemates, Niyi has hit the internet and it has caught the attention of many. Some of the housemates were seen in the video getting ready and also some whiling away time in the dressing room.

Niyi was seen standing in front of the mirror when female housemate Beatrice walked past him wearing a skimpy and short jumpsuit. Niyi was seen secretly admiring Beatrice’s ginormous backside as she passed by him to use the mirror.

Watch the video here: BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The Backside Of Beatrice (Video)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

“Laycon take off the wig, we know it’s you” – Nigerians…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

Two Years After I Was Shot, Pellets Are Still Coming Out Of My Head –…

‘Ritual Movies is My Calling’- Yul Edochie Finally Admits

Ruth Kadiri, other celebrities react as Mercy Aigbe flaunts her luxury living…

‘She lies effortlessly’ – Nigerians drag Laura Ikeji for…

BBNaija 2021: Married Man Niyi Caught On Camera Admiring The Backside Of…

“My husband’s side chick came to my office to warn me to stay away from her man”…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More