BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the house (Video)

The Big Brother Naija show is brewing up to its reputation of grabbing the attention of aloof Nigerians year in year out.

The Sunday night unveiling of the female housemates ordinarily should create a frenzy among the male housemates but it appears as though Biggie has warned the housemates not to show any reaction as the ladies walk in.

Angela was the first female housemate to enter the Big Brother Naija Shine Your Eye edition and fans expected a different reaction from what they got.

When Angela, who is seemingly an eye catching woman, got into the house, Social media users had thought she will get men in the house drooling over her beauty but Biggie shocked the viewers.

Watch the video below: