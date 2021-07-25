TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija 2021: Housemate Yerins Called Out For Borrowing Money From A Lady Without Payment

Entertainment
By San

The Big Brother Naija 2021 edition has barely started but it seems the drama and controversies outside the house have already commenced as one of the housemates Yerins has been called out by a lady.

A Twitter user has taken to her page to called out one of the new housemates for this season’s Big Brother Naija season 6 Yerins Abraham. A Twitter user has disclosed that Yerins borrowed an amount of money from her lady friend for over a year but has refused to pay her.

The Twitter user identified as Amina Mohammed wrote, This Yerins borrowed money from my friend and has refused to pay for the past 1 year. Uncle don carry am go BBN. Me I am sha saying it now. I don’t care if the money is no biggy, he should better pay her her hard-earned money. He has been lying he doesn’t have it, but he can go for bbn”.

