Current Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose is currently trending on social media and she is about to break the record of last year’s BBNaija winner, Laycon.

Recall, during the lockdown season of Big Brother Naija reality show, the winner, Laycon Agbeleshe hit 1 million followers in just 63 days.

However, Liquorose, on the other hand, could hit the 1 million mark before the end of this week.

Some fans have however objected to this feat, claiming that Liquorose was already a dancer who already had a fanbase before she got into the house; unlike Laycon who was only a struggling musician at the time.

The BBNaija shine your eye season is currently ongoing and the housemates, both male and female, have been unveiled.

https://instagram.com/liquorose?utm_medium=copy_link