BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys, declares support for another housemate

By Kafayat

Nigerian Billionaire, Obi Cubana has declared his undying support for one of the Big Brother Naija housemate.

Recall that the reality show commenced yesterday, and unlike the way, it’s normally done, the male housemates were introduced and ushered into the house yesterday, 24th of July.

Some of the housemates include; Boma, WhiteMoney, Emmanuel, JayPaul, Pere, Niyi, Yerins, Cross, Yousef, Sammie and Saga.

Obi Cubana has however ignored White money and other Igbo boys by declaring his support for Cross.

According to the Billionaire, he is supporting Cross because he is from his state, Oba in Anambra.

Taking to his official Instagram page to repost a photo of Cross and declare his support, Obi wrote;

“He is from Oba, because of that, he gets my support.”

