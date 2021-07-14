BBNaija host, Ebuka’s wife eulogizes him on his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka’s wife, Cynthia took to her Instagram page to eulogize the presenter on his birthday today.

According to the mother of two, Ebuka is a sweet, intelligent, strong man and she is blessed to have him in her life.

Sharing adorable photos of the TV host, Cynthia wrote;

“Happy birthday to a sweet, kind, intelligent and strong man. The kids and I are extremely blessed to have you in our lives. You make loving you so easy. You have a way of bringing light and joy wherever you go.
Your light will never go dim. May God’s favour never depart you in all that you do. I love you so much! “

Also taking out time to celebrate his very good friend, Banky W wrote on Instagram

“I thought I was versatile, but @ebuka takes it to a whole other level. From imparting knowledge while hosting Rubbing Minds, to effortlessly navigating land mines while hosting Big Brother, to pretty much being a Shrink on Bounce Radio… he does everything with so much grace, charm, wisdom, charisma and style…

I’m truly inspired by you bro. If you weren’t my friend, jealousy for kee me . Love you and your family forever, and I will always be in your corner. God bless you. Now who can guess what I told him to make us laugh like this… (Swipe to the end)… Pls help me wish my friend and brother a very happy birthday!.”

Via Instagram
