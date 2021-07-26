Big Brother Naija housemate, Beatrice has advised fellow housemate Yerins to flaunt his “naturally brown teeth”.

The housemate during a brief discussion with Yerins said he has a naturally brown teeth, and shouldn’t be afraid or ashamed to flaunt it.

Beatrice claimed that people pay money to get brown teeth, so he should be proud of what he has, without thinking about what people might think about his teeth

Yerins in his response, said he has been hearing that from a lot of people and he doesn’t know why people find his brown teeth attractive. He however agreed not to let anyone talk down on him.

It appears we may be seeing a ship between Beatrice and Yerins in the coming days.