BBNaija Ka3na’s ex-husband gifts her a mighty house in Spain

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na is presently one of the happiest humans on earth, following her recent achievement as a house owner in Spain.
According to Ka3na in her recent post on Instagram, her ex-husband gifted her a mighty house for her 27th birthday.
Sharing photos of the house, the mother of one wrote;
“CAN’T WAIT TILL TOMORROW…From Mr Jones to Mrs Jones… I no dey use jazz oh my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai My old wine buys the best gifts… 8Hrs To My Birthday Fam…TikTok… #BossLadyAt27”
See photo of the house below;
Recall that the reality star recently disclosed what she got herself for her birthday.
According to Ka3na, she got herself some diamonds and Lands for her 27th birthday.
