TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi…

BBNaija Ka3na’s ex-husband gifts her a mighty house in Spain

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na is presently one of the happiest humans on earth, following her recent achievement as a house owner in Spain.

According to Ka3na in her recent post on Instagram, her ex-husband gifted her a mighty house for her 27th birthday.

Sharing photos of the house, the mother of one wrote;

READ ALSO

‘Confused human being’ – Nigerians drag…

BBNaija Ka3na warns her fans, says they must buy her cars…

“CAN’T WAIT TILL TOMORROW…From Mr Jones to Mrs Jones… I no dey use jazz oh my mama use better soap take baf me wahlai My old wine buys the best gifts… 8Hrs To My Birthday Fam…TikTok… #BossLadyAt27”

See photo of the house below;

Recall that the reality star recently disclosed what she got herself for her birthday.

According to Ka3na, she got herself some diamonds and Lands for her 27th birthday.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

Checkout what happened after Prophet Odumeje visited TB Joshua’s widow,…

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

Drama as man catches wife feeding her lover in their matrimonial home (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress Iyabo Ojo reacts as herbalist who said she will die over Baba…

Reactions as Ubi Franklin turns photographer at Obi Cubana’s…

“It’s a total shutdown” – Nigerians react as Davido…

‘Forever young’ – Fans react to new photos of Regina Daniels

BBNaija Ka3na’s ex-husband gifts her a mighty house in Spain

Guests and even bouncers struggle to pick money at Obi Cubana’s…

‘Confused human being’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Ka3na for…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More