BBNaija: Maria and Boma lock lips during wager night rehearsals (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Maria has caused a frenzy after walking up to fellow housemate, Boma to land a kiss on him.

Maria, who is one of the favourites in the competition so far walked to Boma who was seated looking focused and kissed him on his lips in the full glare of other housemates.

The bold real estate developer made the move when no one was expecting it appeared she was trying to test Boma’s acting skills of she only did not do this out of love.

Boma was seated on a chair holding a staff geared up as they kick start their rehearsal for the task ahead and whilst Maria locked lips with him, he did not move a muscles throwing the whole house into a state of surprise and they cheered at them in a cheeky way.