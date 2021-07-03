BBNaija Ozo melts hearts with what he did to his fellow ex-housemates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ozo has melted the hearts of many on social media with his show of love and support to the other 19 housemates.

Recall that the reunion show for season 5 housemates ended on Friday, 2nd of July and to the surprise of many, Ozo took to Instagram to say a word of prayer for the remaining 19 housemates.

Ozo also used the opportunity to thank Multichoice and DSTV for giving him the opportunity.

In his words;

LAYCON: Our winner, your story and music would change the world.

Dorathy, ‘Your Business drive and enthusiasm would continue to take you across globe.

Neo: May your energy continue to open doors for you across the globe.

Vee: From hearing show to watching you host, your voice would be heard across the globe.

Trikytee: Be you we can’t wait to see the world through your lens.

Nengi: You’re smart and hardworking, you’re on a great path and the world would see.

Praise: May all your dance moves bring cultures and religion together across the world.

Erica: May your movies bring us to learn, love and laugh across the globe.

Kaisha: May every step you take reach us to learn and love across the world.

Lilo: May all your healthy meals keep us away from sickness.

KA3na: May your drive for success be seen across the world.

Thank you Multichoice, DSTV, GOTV, all the sponsors and above all the fans.

May we remember that we may not love each other but be respectful of each other and above all, ‘ they are no boundaries with an ounce of hope’ “

Via Instagram
