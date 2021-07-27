TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, White money has showered praises on fellow housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin.

White money, during a brief chat with Maria in Biggie’s house, applauded her beauty and likened her to “mamiwater”.

According to White money, when Maria got into the house, he was so stunned by her facial beauty.

Maria Chike Benjamin is 29 years old and one of the eleven female contestants in this year’s BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye’ competition.

The beautiful housemate stated during her first day in the house that she plans to make all the male housemates fall in love with her.

Maria said she would be bringing vibes into the house and would never engage in any fight in the house over any man.

