BBNaija’s Khafi expecting first child with husband, Gedoni (Photos)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem is pregnant for her husband and fellow ex housemate, Gedoni.

The reality star shared the good news via her Instagram page, as she told her fans that their wishes have finally come to pass.

Recall, some womb watchers have been claiming for a while now that the reality star is pregnant and hiding it from the public.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Khafi said their wishes have finally come to pass, and she’s very excited to expect her first child with husband, Gedoni.

“According to some of you here, I have been pregnant for the past two years.😁 I’m glad to say your predictions have finally come true! I couldn’t be happier.😇#BabyKhadoni2021 👶🏽🥳”, Khafi wrote.