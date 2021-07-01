BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

Reality star, Emuobonuvie Neo Akpofure, popularly known as Neo, has lashed out at a troll who asked him to take Venita’s advice.

Recall, Venita recently advised her cousin Neo to concentrate on himself and start planning on how to make money and build investments.

Venita apparently disliked the fact that Neo was no longer serious about getting a job, ever since he got into a relationship with Vee.

Replying to Neo’s tweet about how he’s planning to surprise his “shawty”, a fan wrote;

“No go find money, dey write rubbish here..You still don’t understand what Venita is saying abi?”

In response to this, Neo wrote:

“First of all, f*ck you and what you have heard… I’m happy, my family is happy. Go and chop stone.”

See the exchange below: