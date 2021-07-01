TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality star, Emuobonuvie Neo Akpofure, popularly known as Neo, has lashed out at a troll who asked him to take Venita’s advice.

Recall, Venita recently advised her cousin Neo to concentrate on himself and start planning on how to make money and build investments.

Venita apparently disliked the fact that Neo was no longer serious about getting a job, ever since he got into a relationship with Vee.

READ ALSO

“Kiddwaya cannot afford me” – Wathoni…

Vee is not relevant to me, there’s so much negative…

Replying to Neo’s tweet about how he’s planning to surprise his “shawty”, a fan wrote;

“No go find money, dey write rubbish here..You still don’t understand what Venita is saying abi?”

In response to this, Neo wrote:

“First of all, f*ck you and what you have heard… I’m happy, my family is happy. Go and chop stone.”

See the exchange below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

“I had a bad dream that he was gone” – Lady shares dream she…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

Davido’s manager, Obama DMW’s only child, Maleek pens down emotional…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More