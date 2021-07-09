Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of comedienne, Ada Jesus speaks (Video)

Husband of comedienne Ada Jesus has insisted that his wife is still alive not dead, and will be back before three years.

His wife who was recently pronounced dead after an illness was reportedly buried weeks ago with friends and family in attendance.

However, in a recent video, her husband insisted that his wife is not dead and he’s sure that she will be back before three years.

“She’s still alive. She will be back soon again. Ada Jesus is coming back again. I don’t know how people will understand it but believe me, Ada Jesus has not yet died. She is coming back again as soon as possible. Before three years, you people will be surprised she will be back”, he said.