TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s…

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that…

Man cries out over his wife’s body shape after giving birth…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of comedienne, Ada Jesus speaks (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Husband of comedienne Ada Jesus has insisted that his wife is still alive not dead, and will be back before three years.

His wife who was recently pronounced dead after an illness was reportedly buried weeks ago with friends and family in attendance.

However, in a recent video, her husband insisted that his wife is not dead and he’s sure that she will be back before three years.

READ ALSO

Photos from Ada Jesus’s burial

Families of Ada Jesus announces her burial date

“She’s still alive. She will be back soon again. Ada Jesus is coming back again. I don’t know how people will understand it but believe me, Ada Jesus has not yet died. She is coming back again as soon as possible. Before three years, you people will be surprised she will be back”, he said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Erica reacts as movie director goes public to share his experience with her on…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

Boy shows off dance moves after collecting a girl’s number in the presence…

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Market chairman dies while sleeping with his wife’s salesgirl

Late T.B Joshua Finally laid to rest (Photos)

Adorable video of Uche Jumbo’s son, Matthew insisting that he loves his…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad on the lips

“Old cargo with shrinked engine” – Crossdresser, Jayboogie…

Erica reacts as Nigerians unfollow her after she reached 2million followers on…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours after he shared…

Hallelujah is not a heavenly language, don’t be an illiterate –…

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More