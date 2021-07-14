“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as Nina shows off post-surgery body

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has taken to Instagram to show off her new body, following her surgery abroad.

Recall, weeks ago, Nina shared a video of herself at the hospital in a medical outfit, before undergoing her plastic surgery on her bu”t, hips and bre*st.

Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky, Laura Ikeji, BBNaija Khloe (Koko), Nina Ivy, etc, are Nigerian celebrities who have gone under the knife so far.

She wrote: “No make up, no wig on, I still look fire. It’s the skin for me.”

New body loading abi loaded sef @Ninaivy. See swollen face.”

Few hours ago, she showed off her post surgery body and Nigerians insinuated that the entire process was not worth it.

See comments below;