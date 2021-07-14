TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO –…

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her…

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as Nina shows off post-surgery body

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy has taken to Instagram to show off her new body, following her surgery abroad.

Recall, weeks ago, Nina shared a video of herself at the hospital in a medical outfit, before undergoing her plastic surgery on her bu”t, hips and bre*st.

READ ALSO

Real men will not be attracted – Actor Ugezu shades…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces,…

Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Bobrisky, Laura Ikeji, BBNaija Khloe (Koko), Nina Ivy, etc, are Nigerian celebrities who have gone under the knife so far.

She wrote: “No make up, no wig on, I still look fire. It’s the skin for me.”
New body loading abi loaded sef @Ninaivy. See swollen face.”

Few hours ago, she showed off her post surgery body and Nigerians insinuated that the entire process was not worth it.

See comments below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I took responsibility for the death of super TV CEO – Chidimma Ojukwu

Mercy Johnson goes public to apologize to sister-in-law

UNIBEN graduate who said aggressive malpractice made her graduate, lands in…

“I didn’t kill him, I don’t know who did it” –…

Nigerian Man Living Abroad Slumps, Dies immediately After DNA Proved He’s Not…

Anita Joseph calls out her husband, Mc Fish for attempting to seize her phone

‘His burial was too quick’ – Sound Sultan’s burial barely 24 hours after…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“It is irritating to see a married man help his wife cut vegetables” – Nigerian…

Real men will not be attracted – Actor Ugezu shades Nina as she flaunts…

Stop acting like you like me when you talk sh*t behind me — Laycon blows hot

Tiwa Savage, Davido, others visit Obama DMW’s graveside in Epe (Video)

“Better go and collect your money back” – Nigerians react as…

Reactions as Regina Daniels shares romantic video of her mother and alleged…

Lady who took parents to club for the first time, receives backlash from her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More