Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has finally flaunted his post-surgery body, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Recall, the self acclaimed male barbie took a break from social media following the surgical procedures.

After several weeks of teasing his fans and followers about unveiling his new body, Bobrisky has finally released photos in bikini to show it off to the world. Bobrisky also praised his doctor for a good job.

Reacting to this, fans and friends of the cross dresser took to the comment section of his post to shower praises on him over his new body.

An Instagram follower, @jannie_adejoke wrote, “My Twinnie so hotttttttttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

@oluwafunke_wardrobe wrote, “Na who born these fine babe”.

@official_mzifdola wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Omo Bob you look smooth ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”.

Watch video below,

