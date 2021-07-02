Bobrisky celebrates his ‘Boyfriend’ on his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Bobrisky has publicly celebrated her ‘boyfriend’ on his birthday today.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share photos of the celebrant, the cross-dresser said that he is grateful to him for loving and standing by him always.

Bobrisky also mentioned that people like his friend are rare.

In his words;

“Firstly before I wish you a happy birthday… I want to appreciate you first. People like u are rare and I’m happy I met you. I can remember how many people called you to question your relationship with me but shut them up and still became more closer to me. Thank you @ktsele1 for always standing up for me thank you for always showing me countless love, thank you for loving me. Happy birthday, darling. I wish you more long life and prosperity”

