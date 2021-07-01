Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s no longer a pig to be rolling with him

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted after the latter said she’s no longer a pig to be rolling with him.

Recall, Bobrisky and Tonto recently got into a loud social media fight. The drama began after Tonto revealed that she’s in love with Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

The actress then made a comment, referring to Bob as a jealous person, and Bobrisky fired back at her, saying she claims to be a born again, but she’s sm0king Igbo at the corner.

Tonto replied that she doesn’t respond to anything again because her time is expensive. She added that she’s no longer a pig who rolls with the mud.

Bob, in a new post shared via IG, has now warned his fans against making friends, noting that there’s no such thing as a “best friend”.

“The moment you hear haaa omg we love you but God love you more my sister you are on your own. So start learning to be on your own now that you are still alive. No bestie, close friend anywhere. Do u and leave the rest”.