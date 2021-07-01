TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s no longer a pig to be rolling with him

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has reacted after the latter said she’s no longer a pig to be rolling with him.

Recall, Bobrisky and Tonto recently got into a loud social media fight. The drama began after Tonto revealed that she’s in love with Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

The actress then made a comment, referring to Bob as a jealous person, and Bobrisky fired back at her, saying she claims to be a born again, but she’s sm0king Igbo at the corner.

READ ALSO

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to…

Tonto replied that she doesn’t respond to anything again because her time is expensive. She added that she’s no longer a pig who rolls with the mud.

Bob, in a new post shared via IG, has now warned his fans against making friends, noting that there’s no such thing as a “best friend”.

“The moment you hear haaa omg we love you but God love you more my sister you are on your own. So start learning to be on your own now that you are still alive. No bestie, close friend anywhere. Do u and leave the rest”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s no longer a pig to be…

“Still in love and crazy about each other” – Gospel artiste,…

“You Would Have Been 26 Today, I Miss You Busayo” – Adekunle…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

“I had a bad dream that he was gone” – Lady shares dream she…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More