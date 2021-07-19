Bobrisky replies those mocking him for not getting an invite to Obi Cubana’s party

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has replied those mocking him for not getting an invite to Obi Cubana’s party.

Recall that over the weekend, social media buzzing with videos from the lavish burial party Obi Cubana threw for his late mum at Oba, Anambra State.

In attendance had many Nigerian celebrities except Bobrisky and this earned the brand influencer lots of mocking on social media.

According to some people, he does not have enough money that’s why he was not invited to the party.

Reacting to those mocking him, Bobrisky said that he was not invited to the party because he is not on the same level as Obi Cubana and his friends.

Sharing a video where he flaunted lots of bundles of 1,000naira notes, Bob said that;

“Una n o know your mate oo.. You don’t know how much i worth.. it’s paining me”

Watch the video below;