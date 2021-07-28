Bobrisky reveals who the real sugar daddies are, says social media boys are broke

Bobrisky has revealed who the real sugar daddies are and why social media boys are broke.

According to Bobrisky, the real sugar daddies are billionaires and they are not on social media.

Speaking further, the crossdresser said that the boys on social media are broke and their wealth is audio.

In her words;

“Ladies d real billionaire sugar daddies aren’t on Instagram… Fact!!! All these audio footballers, businessmen or big boys on IG are broken, the highest money they pay is 300k. Even that 300k na war. D real billionaires are off social media. Listen d real billionaires are not on social media !!! We know where we find ourselves low key…

Sugar daddies are above 60yrs… They are billionaires in dollars, not ur audio big boy. Boys on Instagram need to do more… If you are giving a girl 500k, 1million don’t call yourself a billionaire o! if you never buy woman house for pennock, ikoyi, banana island bro you still hustling”